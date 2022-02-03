Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

