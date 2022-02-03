Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,781 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $17,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

