Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Earnings Results

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,452. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.