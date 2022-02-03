Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Meridian Bioscience has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.980-$1.080 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $954.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

