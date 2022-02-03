Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

NYSE MTOR opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

