Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.7% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $229,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.55.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.25 and a 200 day moving average of $341.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

