Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $284.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $385.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.13.

Shares of FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.25 and a 200 day moving average of $341.72. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

