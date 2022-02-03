Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $355.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.55.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.72. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

