Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.25 and its 200-day moving average is $341.72. The company has a market capitalization of $898.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

