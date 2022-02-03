Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Methanex by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

