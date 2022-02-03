MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MCR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $35,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

