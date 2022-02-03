MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

CIF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 61,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,205. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) by 490.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,503 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.59% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.