MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.5% over the last three years.

MMT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 67,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,367. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

