Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.793-1.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.32.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,355,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,625. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

