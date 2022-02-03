Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Circle Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.0% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $313.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

