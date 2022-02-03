MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.92 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSTR stock traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.09. 552,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,031. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

