MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.92 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
MSTR stock traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.09. 552,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,031. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $307.19 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.
In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
