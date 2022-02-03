Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Shares Bought by Knott David M

Knott David M raised its position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Midwest makes up 2.4% of Knott David M’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Knott David M owned 4.55% of Midwest worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 3,226.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 159.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Midwest alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MDWT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Midwest from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.23. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Midwest Holding Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.