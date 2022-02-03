Miramar Capital LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 35,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $4,041,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,583 shares of company stock worth $54,615,958. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

