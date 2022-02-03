Miramar Capital LLC Sells 71 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 279,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,039,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Boeing by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $20,645,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $207.52 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

