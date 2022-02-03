Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $38.64 million and $319,162.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.38 or 0.00092363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.31 or 0.07189018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,020.51 or 0.99443137 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054570 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

