Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0392 on Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $39.20 million and approximately $23.45 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00275003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

