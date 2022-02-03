Mizuho Trims Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Target Price to $180.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $144.09 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.72 and its 200 day moving average is $188.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

