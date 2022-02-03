MJ Gleeson’s (GLE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.77) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.79) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 724 ($9.73) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 741.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 784.15. The company has a market cap of £422.14 million and a P/E ratio of 12.46. MJ Gleeson has a 12-month low of GBX 684 ($9.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($12.23).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

