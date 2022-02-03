MKS Instruments, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

