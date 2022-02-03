Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

MBT stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

