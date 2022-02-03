Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Hits Market Cap of $924,242.09

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $924,242.09 and approximately $901.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024492 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000712 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 12,469,872 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

