Monavale Price Reaches $374.26 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Monavale has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $20,741.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monavale has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $374.26 or 0.01028516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00294730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,391 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

