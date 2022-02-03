Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $24,827.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00391392 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

