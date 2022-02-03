Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

