Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

Shares of MPWR opened at $414.50 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.