Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $2,082,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $193.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.04. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $169.71 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

