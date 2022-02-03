Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 50.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Spire during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SR shares. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.22.

SR opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

