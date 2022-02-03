Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in América Móvil by 4,288.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in América Móvil by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.