MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Up 39.3% in January

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ML traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,086. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.