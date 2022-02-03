MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.10 Million

Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report $241.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.50 million to $241.70 million. MongoDB reported sales of $171.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $848.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

Shares of MDB traded down $16.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,172 shares of company stock valued at $55,000,712 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,542,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.