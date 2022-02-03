MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $397.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.55.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,506 shares of company stock valued at $54,323,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $86,758,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

