Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,245,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR opened at $414.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.46 and a 200-day moving average of $484.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

