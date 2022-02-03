Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s previous close.

VIGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGL opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $14.94.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

