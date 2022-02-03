Morgan Stanley Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.55.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $323.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $898.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.25 and its 200 day moving average is $341.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,069 shares of company stock valued at $61,177,514. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

