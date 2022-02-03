Morgan Stanley Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $217.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s current price.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $180.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.86.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BioNTech by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 62.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 24.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.