Morgan Stanley Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $217.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

COF stock opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $105.57 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

