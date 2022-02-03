Morgan Stanley Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $217.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.
COF stock opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $105.57 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.