Morgan Stanley Trims Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Target Price to GBX 1,450

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.13) to GBX 1,170 ($15.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.18) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,620 ($21.78).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,076.50 ($14.47) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,249.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,370.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

