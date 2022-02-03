Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $32,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $81.32 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

