Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $38.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 4.81% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $38,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 307,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 82,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12.

