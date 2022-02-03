Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $51.89 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $51,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $709,976,000 after acquiring an additional 378,121 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

