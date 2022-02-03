Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,221 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $37,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

