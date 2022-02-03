Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $81,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $32,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.15.

ANTM opened at $444.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

