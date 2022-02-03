Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.91 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

