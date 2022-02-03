Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 31,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,255. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 294.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, lowered their price target on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,095 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 66,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

