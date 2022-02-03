MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 31.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MP Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.